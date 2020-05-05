Local non-profit gets semi-truck of diapers, wipes for families in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local non-profit Help Me Grow Brighter Futures is receiving 25 skids of diapers and wipes from Walmart on Tuesday, May 5, to help expectant parents and families in need.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) provided funding to support the non-profit during the pandemic. Premier Health has used a portion of its disaster fund to pay for the moving and storage of the items after Tuesdays delivery.

For information on how to get help visit its Facebook or call 937-208-GROW.