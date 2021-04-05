Local medical experts weigh in on potential post-Easter COVID-19 surge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Easter weekend comes to an end, many local medical experts say hospitals here in the Miami Valley are prepared for a potential spike in Coronavirus cases. Experts have warned against gathering indoors for Easter if family members aren’t fully vaccinated. “It was just me, my wife, and my son. Usually we have a big family gathering, but like the last couple holidays we’ve stayed separate,” said Greene County resident Ethan Fitzpatrick.

In Ohio, everyone 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but not everyone will choose to get vaccinated…which could mean higher cases. “We are a little bit concerned that it’s going to continue over the next few weeks…over spring break and end of the Easter holiday,” said Kettering Health Network’s Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

Also a growing concern, the UK’s B117 variant of the virus. Due to new strains being discovered, even those vaccinated fully are encouraged to continue mask wearing, socially distancing, and the continued washing of hands.