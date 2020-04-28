Local leaders giving free lunch to frontline workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorney Michael L. Wright and Tommy Owens of Owens Entertainment are feeding frontline workers Honey Baked Ham box lunches on April 28.
Wright and Owens will start the deliveries at 10:00 a.m. but order was not specified in the release.
They will be delivering to the following places:
- The Dayton Veterans Association
- The Regional Transit Authority (RTA)
- Multiple nursing homes
- Grandview Hospital
- Kettering Hosptial
