Local hospitals seeing mostly unvaccinated people admitted with COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Both Kettering and Premier Health Hospitals say that while they’re not seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, most patients they have with COVID-19 in their care are unvaccinated people, which is cause for concern.

“We have not been seeing any uptick in cases as a whole, which is great to see that is following the general trends we’re seeing. For the people coming in, they’re unvaccinated individuals,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook, also noticing the same trend. “Most of the people that we see who are actually admitted with covid, fortunately that’s a low number right now, are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Pook.

The CDC reports people ages 65 and up are 94% less likely to be hospitalized if they’ve been fully vaccinated. “As if we needed one more piece of evidence that this vaccine works, it’ll keep you outta the hospital, it’ll make you less sick. It really is something we all should be receiving unless there’s a contrary indication to not receive it,” said Dr. Colon.

As summer and fall months move forward, Dr. Colon also concerned about increased cases of COVID-19 in hospitals, but says they’re ready to help. “It’s something we all have in the back of our minds. If we don’t continue to increase the number of people who are vaccinated, at some point its going to be those who didn’t get the vaccine who are going to end up in the hospital.”

Medical experts say for people who chose to not get vaccinated, masks, hygiene, and social distancing will be ways to protect themselves from the virus.