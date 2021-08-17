Local health districts prepare for possible COVID-19 booster dose, FDA approval pending

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A third booster shot for people who received their second dose eight months ago is currently pending FDA approval. For now, only immunocompromised people are eligible for a third dose.

With this news on the horizon, many public health workers are beginning to prepare. “We’re making sure we secure the appropriate location for the vaccines to go on. We’re making sure there’s the correct spacing and flow, so we make the most efficient clinic we can,” said Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson.

In the last week, Patterson says Clark County has seen over 200 COVID cases, which only highlights that need for an extra dose. “We do expect there to be an immediate demand that exceeds our ability to take care of that demand. Just like we saw last January and February,” said Patterson.

Much like Clark County, Montgomery County’s health workers are currently only administering third doses to to the immunocompromised. “So we’re recommending that everybody heed the advice of the CDC, and take any additional doses as may be required at the appropriate time,” said Public Health Dayton/Montgomery County Health Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.

If approved, Suffoletto says Montgomery County health workers will be ready to serve the public. “We would do whatever is required to administer the doses based upon the criteria set fourth by The Ohio Department of Health. So, we’re just waiting on confirmation from them in terms of timelines, vaccine availability, and so fourth.” said Suffoletto.

Both Suffoletto and Patterson encourage people currently eligible for the 3rd dose to contact them to make appointments.