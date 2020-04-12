Live Now
Local EMS provider sends ambulances with crew to New York

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Spirit Medical Transport sent four ambulances and crew-members from its Greenville, Ohio, and Liberty, Indiana locations Thursday night to assist FDNY medics and firefighters in New York.

Early Thursday afternoon Global Medical Response (GMR) mobilized a second deployment of American Medical Response (AMR) crews and ambulances to New York City and has sent additional teams and vehicles to New Jersey, in response to a FEMA request to help the federal government and local emergency personnel respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second major deployment in less than two weeks. On March 30, GMR deployed hundreds of EMS crews and ambulances to New York City in response to FEMA’s request. Those crews are still assisting FDNY medics and firefighters in New York. 

AMR contracts with other EMS companies like Spirit around the country to assist with such deployments. The crews began work under the guidance of FEMA, state and local governments when they arrived at their assigned area Friday night. 

