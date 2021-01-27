Local doctors urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine despite WHO announcement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Although the World Health Organization is not recommending Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women, some doctors in the Miami Valley are still urging pregnant women to get vaccinated.

While there is a lack of data available about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on pregnant women and their babies, Dr. David McKenna, an OB/GYN with Miami Valley Hospital, said he believes the WHO announcement should not scare pregnant women from receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“The WHO serves a very large population and is not specific to the United States,” Dr. McKenna explained. “It has to make very generalized statements.”

Dr. McKenna told 2 NEWS he continues to recommend pregnant women get vaccinated. The risks associated with the virus far outweigh the risks of the vaccine, he said.

“When you look at the recommendation from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the CDC, they make it really clear that pregnant women are in an at-risk population,” Dr. McKenna said, adding that pregnant women who contract COVID-19 face a higher risk of hospitalization and death.

Mothers who are nursing should also get vaccinated, Dr. McKenna said.

“It’s even more important because maternal antibodies are going to cross through the breast milk to the baby and protect your baby as well,” he explained.

Pregnant women do not need their doctor’s consent to get vaccinated but should consult their OB/GYN if they have any questions, Dr. McKenna said.

“Our recommendation is if you’re pregnant, you check with your OB/GYN and follow their guidance,” said Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District.