Local doctors ‘optimistic’ about Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some local doctors say they feel “optimistic” about Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine as the company releases new findings about its efficacy.

Johnson & Johnson has announced its COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 66% effective overall in a global trial and 85% effective at preventing the most severe severe cases.

Although its efficacy does not appear to be as high as the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, some doctors believe the J&J vaccine will still be a helpful tool to use toward bringing an end to the pandemic.

“It is lessening the symptoms, meaning it will keep people from progressing into severe symptoms, which would go into hospitalization,” said Dr. Patrick Lytle, vice president of clinical outcomes for Kettering Health Network.

Dr. Lytle told 2 NEWS he believes the data released by Johnson & Johnson about its COVID-19 vaccine looks “promising,” noting the benefits of a single-dose vaccine.

“Being involved in our own vaccine rollout, the logistics of getting two vaccines into the same person a certain time apart, that’s a difficult thing,” he said.

The J&J vaccine also does not require as cold of storage as Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines and can be kept in refrigerator temperatures, according to the company.

“A vaccine that is 70 percent effective would still be very valuable,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital. “So we don’t want to discount it because we’ve set the bar up so high with some of the other vaccines.”

If it receives FDA approval, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would be the third COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States.

“We want to make sure everybody’s a bit cautious before we jump to conclusions because this is data that’s being pushed out by the company from some limited sampling,” Dr. Colon said. “We want to really be able to understand the full data set when it goes over to the FDA.”

The FDA could grant emergency use authorization by the end of February.