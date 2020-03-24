Local COVID-19 Response Fund awards first grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) announced in a press release on Tuesday, March 24, that the first grant distributions from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton were awarded.

A grants distribution committee composed of representatives from The Dayton Foundation, UWGDA and the initial funders approved grants totaling $70,500 to five local not-for-profit organizations. These funds will aid them in providing emergency, basic human services to individuals and families throughout Greater Dayton.

These grants include:

Senior Resource Connection ($30,000) to assist in purchasing 8,000 frozen, home-delivered meals for senior citizens.

($30,000) to assist in purchasing 8,000 frozen, home-delivered meals for senior citizens. Hannah’s Treasure Chest ($15,000) to assist in providing care packages of essential items for children in need.

($15,000) to assist in providing care packages of essential items for children in need. Health Partners Free Clinic ($15,000) to aid in meeting the needs of an influx of patients needing supplies and medications.

($15,000) to aid in meeting the needs of an influx of patients needing supplies and medications. Dayton Right to Life ($6,000) to help fulfill an increased need for diapers and infant formula.

($6,000) to help fulfill an increased need for diapers and infant formula. Victory Project ($4,500) to help in providing weekly care packages of food and cleaning supplies to families in need.

J. Thomas Maultsby, president and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, was quoted in a press release saying, “The COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton is an excellent start to what will be ongoing efforts to remedy the impact of COVID-19 on our community.”

The Dayton Foundation encourages non-profit organizations that are helping individuals and families with immediate, basic needs, such as food, housing, mental health and safety, in response to COVID-19, to apply for a grant at www.daytonfoundation.org. Applications are being reviewed by the distribution committee on an on-going basis to meet immediate funding needs.

Contributions to the fund currently total nearly $700,000 but The Dayton Foundation believes it will need more.

“We have shown time and time again over the past 10 months that we are a resilient and caring community, and all of our support and generosity is needed during this crisis. No gift is too small,” said Michael M. Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation, in a press release.

To read the entire press release from The Dayton Foundation click here.