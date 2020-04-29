Live Now
Local Bloomin' Brands restaurants reduce hours of over 450 employees

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local Bloomin’ Brands restaurants have filed tentative notices to the office of Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley regarding the reduction of hours for 456 employees.

Bloomin’ Brands operates Bonefish Grill, Carabbas, Flemings and most notably Outback Steakhouse.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify authorities in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.

A representative from Bloomin’ Brands told 2 NEWS that in this circumstance, the WARN notice was due to the reduction in hours for many of its team members due to dining room shutdowns.

The company is also providing relief pay for six weeks and covering the complete cost of employee benefits.

