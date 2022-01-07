ATLANTA, Georgia (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, January 7.

According to the CDC, this telebriefing will begin at 11 am. Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to speak at the event. The CDC will be responding to media questions.

The briefing will be streamed live here at WDTN.com

To read a transcript of the briefing after the event has ended, visit the CDC website here.