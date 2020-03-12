LIST: COVID-19 outbreak prompts cancellations across the Miami Valley

UNIVERSITIES
- Effective Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, Cedarville University will transition to remote (online) delivery of all undergraduate and graduate education.
- Central State University has canceled their study abroad program in Italy.
- Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Clark State will operate on a modified schedule for campus operations, including moving classes online. Please see the press release below for more information.
- The University of Dayton announced that they would also suspend in-person classes starting March 11 and institute remote online course instruction beginning March 23 until at least April 6.
- Miami University will suspend all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and other similar classroom settings until next month. Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12, 2020.
- Sinclair Community College announced that they will suspend face-to-face classes at the end of Tuesday, March 10. They’re calling a special break from all classes, both traditional and online, and will resume as online only classes on March 23 until further notice.
- Wittenberg University’s health advisory says all university-sponsored travel to the affected countries abroad is temporarily restricted, and warns that students who travel to those areas may be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
- Wright State University announced it will suspend all face-to-face classes through at least the end of March.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
- YWCA Dayton postpones Women of Influence awards luncheon from March 12 to June 3.
- The Hoopla Local Organizing Committee announced that all Big Hoopla events have been canceled for the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.
- The advance spotter training and severe weather seminars to be held in Dayton on March 14 are postponed.
- The 2020 WGI World Championships are canceled.
