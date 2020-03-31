Lifting spirits through music

(WTOV) A 76-year-old man from Toronto, Ohio is taking his talents outdoors with his accordion in the hopes of lifting spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been 70 years I’ve been playing that box,” Alex Porreca says. “If you’ve got problems on your mind, when you play music, you don’t remember your problems, you listen into the music.”
Al is taking advantage of his talents and sharing it for anyone who wants to listen.
“My dad, being my dad, he starts marching around on the street. Neighbors are stopping people were stopping in the cars to watch him,” his son Anthony says.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Wright State fast tracks largest nursing class to fight coronavirus
- “Like I got hit by a bus” – Couple talks coronavirus recovery
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 31, 2020
- Montgomery County Jail offers video visitations while in-person suspended
- PUCO extends Winter Crisis Program, winter reconnect order