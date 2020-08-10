LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lebanon City Schools announced Monday that over the weekend a player and coach reported they both tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has now moved to suspend football programs for grades 7-12.
The district said in an email that they plan on resuming practices before their games scheduled Aug. 24 game once everyone exposed has finished quarantine.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lebanon City Schools suspends football after player, coach test positive for COVID-19
- Gem City Jam happening Monday with updated health, safety policies
- Florida woman finds python in washing machine
- Attic fire in Sidney declared unintentional, electrical in nature
- Widespread damage reported in Chicago after night of looting