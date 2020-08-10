Lebanon City Schools suspends football after player, coach test positive for COVID-19

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lebanon City Schools announced Monday that over the weekend a player and coach reported they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The district has now moved to suspend football programs for grades 7-12.

The district said in an email that they plan on resuming practices before their games scheduled Aug. 24 game once everyone exposed has finished quarantine.

