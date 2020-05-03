Larry Connor, CEO of Connor Group, splits $1.6 million among employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Larry Connor, CEO of The Connor Group, made $1.6 million from stock investments during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to give it back to his employees.

In a surprise video conference call he let the attendees know that he would be splitting the money up and giving everyone an unexpected bonus.

“I started to think about our two most important core values: do the right thing and people count,” Connor said in his message. “I’m taking the entire $1.6 million and dividing it up amongst all of you.”