Kroger, Walmart to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Kroger announced that starting Monday, March 16, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. for the immediate future.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

“Kroger is committed to providing a great customer experience. To focus on cleaning and replenishment, beginning Monday, March 16, all stores in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice,” according to a spokesperson for Kroger.

Meanwhile, Walmart announced Saturday that its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.