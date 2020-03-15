Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Kroger, Walmart to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Kroger announced that starting Monday, March 16, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. for the immediate future.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

“Kroger is committed to providing a great customer experience. To focus on cleaning and replenishment, beginning Monday, March 16, all stores in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice,” according to a spokesperson for Kroger.

Meanwhile, Walmart announced Saturday that its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS