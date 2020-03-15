Kroger, Walmart to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
Kroger announced that starting Monday, March 16, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. for the immediate future.
The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.
“Kroger is committed to providing a great customer experience. To focus on cleaning and replenishment, beginning Monday, March 16, all stores in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice,” according to a spokesperson for Kroger.
Meanwhile, Walmart announced Saturday that its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.
