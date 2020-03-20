Live Now
Kroger to offer special hours for at-risk customers starting Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Kroger announced Friday it will begin offering special hours for at-risk customers.

Kroger said in a release Friday that beginning Monday, March 23, Kroger stores in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will dedicate the first hour of operation (7 a.m. to 8 a.m.) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers, as defined by the CDC. Kroger associates will be on hand to assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.

“Kroger wants to provide these groups with the ability to purchase the items they need when fewer shoppers are present,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati-Dayton division, Kroger “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We thank our customers for their kind consideration, which impacted our decision to provide special hours for seniors and those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 coronavirus.”

Rolfes continued, “The health and well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority. We are following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

