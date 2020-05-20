Kroger Health offers drive-thru testing at Soin Medical Center

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health will offer an additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Soin Medical Center from May 19 to May 21.

This site is made possible through support from Kettering Health Network and will have operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Community members can register here.

Kroger Health said that test results are expected within approximately 48 hours and it expects to administer 250 tests per day.