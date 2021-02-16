Kroger Health announces smartphone-enabled rapid antigen test; awaiting FDA authorization

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger Health announced Tuesday that it plans to offer the first smartphone-enabled, at-home Gauss COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit to people across the country.

The test kits are currently waiting for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Once authorized, it would be the first rapid COVID-19 test performed solely using a smartphone.

At this time, Gauss has produced 1.5 million tests and will begin distribution once authorized. Kroger officials said that the company is able to produce nearly 30 million tests per month.

Kroger Health expects the at-home rapid antigen test will be available to purchase through its website and over the counter at its pharmacies.

“Public health leaders agree that people need access to on-demand, reliable, rapid testing in their own homes, and that’s exactly what our test delivers,” said Siddarth Satish, Gauss Founder and CEO. “As a trusted resource for COVID-19 related solutions with a broad national footprint, Kroger Health is an ideal partner to dramatically expand access for millions of Americans through our smartphone-powered, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test.”

For more information about Kroger Health’s efforts, click here.