Kohl’s set to reopen stores across Ohio May 18

Coronavirus

A Kohl’s associate in PPE cleaning | Provided by Kohl’s


(WDTN) – Kohl’s will reopen its stores across Ohio starting Monday, May 18, with added safety precautions for its customers and employees, as well as updated hours of operation.

In a press release the company said that it will reduce store hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice. It will also offer dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals, including seniors, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All stores, regardless of the number of entrances, will operate with only one to help regulate the flow of customers. Fitting rooms have also been closed for the time being.

For more information on store reopens and Kohl’s response to COVID-19 visit its website.

