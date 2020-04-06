Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 96 active closings. Click for more details.

Kettering to host weekly scavenger hunts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering announced a weekly scavenger, the first of which will start Monday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

The inaugural Kettering Community Scavenger Hunt is for smiley faces.

The city asks that residents place the item of the week in a spot visible from the sidewalk, then take a walk to find items neighbors have set out.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS