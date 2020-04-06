Kettering to host weekly scavenger hunts

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering announced a weekly scavenger, the first of which will start Monday, April 6 at 9 a.m.
The inaugural Kettering Community Scavenger Hunt is for smiley faces.
The city asks that residents place the item of the week in a spot visible from the sidewalk, then take a walk to find items neighbors have set out.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.