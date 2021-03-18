Kettering Health opens vaccine availability for ages 40+

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Thursday it has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at all clinic locations starting March 19 for community members by appointment only. These appointments include the new eligibility under Phase 1E and 2C.

You can find clinics here:

  • Kettering location
    2040 East Dorothy Ln. (formerly the Elder Beerman store, next to Big Lots at Kettering Towne Center)
    Dayton, OH 45420
  • Dayton location
    Grace United Methodist Church
    1001 Harvard Blvd. (corner of Salem Ave.)
    Dayton, OH 45406
  • Jamestown location
    4790 Cottonville Rd.
    Jamestown, OH 45335
  • Xenia location
    Greene Memorial Hospital (in the Vera T. Schneider Building)
    1141 N. Monroe Dr.
    Xenia, OH 45385

Dates and times for each clinic can be found at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS