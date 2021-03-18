Kettering Health opens vaccine availability for ages 40+

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Thursday it has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at all clinic locations starting March 19 for community members by appointment only. These appointments include the new eligibility under Phase 1E and 2C.

You can find clinics here:

Kettering location

2040 East Dorothy Ln. (formerly the Elder Beerman store, next to Big Lots at Kettering Towne Center)

Dayton, OH 45420

Grace United Methodist Church

1001 Harvard Blvd. (corner of Salem Ave.)

Dayton, OH 45406

4790 Cottonville Rd.

Jamestown, OH 45335

Greene Memorial Hospital (in the Vera T. Schneider Building)

1141 N. Monroe Dr.

Xenia, OH 45385

Dates and times for each clinic can be found at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.