Kettering Health opens vaccine availability for ages 40+

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Thursday it has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at all clinic locations starting March 19 for community members by appointment only. These appointments include the new eligibility under Phase 1E and 2C.
You can find clinics here:
- Kettering location
2040 East Dorothy Ln. (formerly the Elder Beerman store, next to Big Lots at Kettering Towne Center)
Dayton, OH 45420
- Dayton location
Grace United Methodist Church
1001 Harvard Blvd. (corner of Salem Ave.)
Dayton, OH 45406
- Jamestown location
4790 Cottonville Rd.
Jamestown, OH 45335
- Xenia location
Greene Memorial Hospital (in the Vera T. Schneider Building)
1141 N. Monroe Dr.
Xenia, OH 45385
Dates and times for each clinic can be found at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.