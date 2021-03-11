Kettering Health Network opens new vaccination clinic amid growing supply

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – As thousands more Ohioans become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Kettering Health Network has added a new vaccination clinic at Greene Memorial Hospital.

The Xenia facility is Kettering Health Network’s fifth vaccination site. Organizers have been able to expand vaccination offerings as more doses have become available, according to Kettering Health Network officials.

“Definitely a sense of relief,” said Amy Quallen of Wilmington, who received her first dose.

“We have to have faith that this is the right step to take, that the science is behind the vaccine,” she added.

Cynthia Ronan of Dayton told 2 NEWS she signed up for Thursday’s clinic soon after learning she would be eligible to get vaccinated.

Ronan described receiving her first dose as an “emotional” experience since her life was forever changed during the pandemic.

“Both of my parents passed away very suddenly last year and died within four months of each other,” Ronan said. “We had to grieve in isolation and haven’t had services in New York for them yet.”

Ronan told 2 NEWS COVID-19 may have been the illness that claimed the life of her 82-year-old mother Marcia Hennessy last April. She was hospitalized near her home in Upstate New York and died two weeks after her first symptoms, Ronan said.

“To get a phone call saying we’re going to FaceTime you right now and to say goodbye and we couldn’t go, we couldn’t be in the hospital, you can’t know what that’s like until you live it,” Ronan said.

Ronan was one of 300 people to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Thursday’s clinic.

According to organizers, Kettering Health Network was able to allocate twice the number of vaccine doses for this week’s Greene County clinics compared to last week.

“We’re just excited about the fact that we’re able to get more people in,” said Jared Keresoma, vice president of operations for Greene Memorial Hospital. “‘Cause this is us being able to be on the offense for COVID-19.”

As more people become eligible in Ohio, Ronan encourages others to get the life-saving vaccine.

“The way to really live in line with your values and what you say is important to you is to get this vaccine and to move past this for your own safety, your family’s and the larger community around you,” Ronan said.

Appointments are required for Kettering Health Network’s vaccination clinics. Although all five of the company’s clinics are booked through the weekend, according to a spokesperson, officials urge people to continue checking Kettering Health Network’s website for open appointments.