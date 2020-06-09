WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network opened a new site for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Southview Medical Center in Washington Township.
The new site will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The test will be a self-administered swab and must be ordered by a health care provider. Patients can expect results between 24-48 hours.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Kettering Health Network opens new testing site in Washington Township
- Q&A: State of Tokyo Olympics 2 1/2 months after postponement
- Families reunite with assisted living residents during outdoor visits
- Pandemic expected to have lasting effects on education
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this Saturday