Kettering Health Network opens new testing site in Washington Township

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network opened a new site for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Southview Medical Center in Washington Township.

The new site will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The test will be a self-administered swab and must be ordered by a health care provider. Patients can expect results between 24-48 hours.

