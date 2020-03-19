Kettering Health Network discusses COVID-19 case in one of its hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network (KHN) held a press conference Thursday morning after a patient tested positive for COVID-19 at one of its hospitals.

Chief Clinical Officer Brenda Kuhn said KHN had tested 73 people for COVID-19 with only one positive result. The male patient who tested positive is in his early 60s and was taken to Kettering Medical Center on March 14, tested and released on March 15 with instructions to self-isolate.

According to Kuhn, 31 of the remaining tests came back negative for COVID-19 and the rest are still being processed.

As of close of business on March 18, KHN is now compliant with the state mandated guidelines for elective surgeries. A daily review will be held to ensure that any surgery done is compliant.

KHN is currently running at 60% of its capacity and has not seen a dramatic change since the COVID-19 outbreak started. It currently has a good supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) but will need more in the weeks or months to come.

One of the possible contingency plans KHN has considered is setting up a collection center, similar to the one located UD Arena through Premiere Health.