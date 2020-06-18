Kettering Health adds COVID-19 testing site in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is opening a new site for drive-through testing.

The site will be located at the Huber Health Center at 8701 Old Troy Pike. KHN said this site requires an order from a Kettering Health Network-affiliated provider prior to arrival. Tests are available for patients who meet one of the following criteria:

Kettering Health Network patients requiring pre-admission testing

Kettering Health Network symptomatic patients

Kettering Health Network symptomatic employees

The test site will be open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

KHN said the new location will increase the availability of testing and help control the spread of COVID-19. The test will be a self-administered nasopharyngeal swab and must be ordered by a health care provider. Patients can expect results between 24-48 hours.

Starting Friday, June 19, patients will be able to schedule a test online at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.