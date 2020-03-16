Juvenile Court issues order to suspend, continue most cases until after May 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Montgomery County juvenile court cases will be suspended and continued until after May 4.

Judge Anthony Capizzi, Administrative Judge of the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, issued the order effective Monday at 1:23 p.m.

The following guidelines now apply:

All trials, hearings and proceedings in delinquency, traffic, civil and abuse, neglect and dependency and adult cases are hereby suspended and continued until after May 4, 2020 until further order of this Court, except the following types of hearings:

Initial Hearing for Detained Youth;

Emergency Removal / Shelter Care Hearings;

Ex Party Orders in Civil Actions;

Ex Party Juvenile Protection Orders

In all Montgomery County Juvenile Court matters that are currently pending, Counsel and any Pro Se parties shall be contacted by the Court Services Department that their matter is continued and that a future Court date by notice and summons will be issued with the new Court date.