Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine delivered to some Miami Valley providers

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Days after Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use, some vaccine providers in the Miami Valley have received doses to be administered this week.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, more than 96,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being distributed across Ohio this week.

The Clark County Combined Health District has received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be administered starting Wednesday, according to health commissioner Charles Patterson.

The J&J shipment has arrived in addition to the 3,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine the health department’s clinic is giving out this week, Patterson added.

The Clark County Combined Health District’s vaccine supply is now double what it was last week and five times bigger than the supply two weeks ago, according to Patterson.

The growing supply has allowed the health department’s clinic to vaccinate more people each day.

“It was real quick and easy,” said Roxanna Klingle, who received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. “Just felt like getting the flu shot.”

“I’m just glad that I got it and get it over with,” said Patrick Risner, who also received his first dose at the Springfield clinic. “I won’t be worried half as much as I was.”

Now even more shots will be given out with the release of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

“There are certain individuals who cannot get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” Patterson said. “Their physicians have said they might have an allergic reaction. This gives us another tool in our tool kit to make sure that we can vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Patterson told 2 NEWS at his clinics this week, the J&J vaccine will be reserved only for people who request it.

But as the supply grows, the single-dose vaccine will allow his health department to reach more people, he said.

“Groups that we have to reach out to where we have to go to them,” Patterson said. “The vaccine is more easily transportable because it’s a refrigerated vaccine, not a frozen vaccine.”

Experts encourage people to get whatever COVID-19 vaccine is available to them.

“We know that all five vaccine candidates, even the two that haven’t been yet approved, are great at keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people from dying from COVID-19,” Patterson said.

According to health department data, more than 22,000 people in Clark County have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and more than 12,000 have received both doses as of Tuesday.