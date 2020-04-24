Jobless can apply for new benefits starting Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 100,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Ohio last week due to COVID-19 coronavirus. The state is nearing one million jobless claims in the last five weeks.

A new federal unemployment program began accepting applications Friday. Part of the CARES act will help those who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits. Ohio Jobs and Family Services said those who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus can begin applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Friday.

The program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to those like self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and part-time workers. Ohioans should visit the unemployment website to pre-register. A pre-registration tool online will allow individuals to get in line early for when the agency starts processing claims in May.

As part of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program participants can receive up to an additional $600 a week.

Many people have expressed frustrations over filing claims.

“I’ve called and talked to multiple people and each time it’s like I get a different answer from them. Either I’m okay, I don’t have to worry about anything, everything is taken care of to I just have to wait and see,” Amanda Avery told 2 NEWS. “The fact that they are ramping up services and make sure that they have people that can help us but make sure that you have people there that can help us and give us some clarity without each person,” Avery said.

Officials have said repeatedly benefits will be retroactive to the date an applicant became eligible, as early as February 2, 2020.