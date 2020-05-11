Job Center to partially reopen to public May 11

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Job Center will be partially reopen for appointments only May 11, according to Montgomery County officials.
Appointments will be limited to people with complex cases and those who cannot do business over the phone or online.
The exception would be for people dropping off family assistance, child support payments and documentation.
Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department will also open Monday.
