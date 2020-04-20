Job Center further reducing public access

Live Now
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Public access for Job and Family Services (JFS) will be further reduced at the Job Center starting Monday, April 20, offering only drop off services and form pick ups at the green Child Support entrance.

JFS has added Wi-Fi access in the north parking lot of the Job Center and says that anyone who needs internet access can use their phone, laptop, or tablet to access the internet in a designated parking area outside the red, orange and blue doors.

The Wi-Fi is accessible at all times of day and every day of the week, but filters are in place to prevent access to unapproved websites, such as streaming services or adult content.

Simply select the JFS Public Wi-Fi option in Wi-Fi settings. There is no password for this secure network and the range reaches about 10 parking spots from the building.

For additional COVID-19 pandemic resources and information, please visit www.mcohio.org.

