Jared Leto just found out about coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) – Talk about getting away from it all. Jared Leto says he just found out about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The actor tweeted Tuesday that he was on a silent 12-day meditation in the desert.

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Leto says he had no phone or communication with anyone. So when he came back from his jaunt he realized things had changed a lot in that time span.

In his statement, Leto says he walked out “into a very different world.”

He also wrote he hopes his fans are safe and that he is “sending positive energy to all.”

Leto’s next project is a starring role in the movie “Moribus.”