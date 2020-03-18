Jared Leto just found out about coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) – Talk about getting away from it all. Jared Leto says he just found out about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The actor tweeted Tuesday that he was on a silent 12-day meditation in the desert.
Leto says he had no phone or communication with anyone. So when he came back from his jaunt he realized things had changed a lot in that time span.
In his statement, Leto says he walked out “into a very different world.”
He also wrote he hopes his fans are safe and that he is “sending positive energy to all.”
Leto’s next project is a starring role in the movie “Moribus.”
