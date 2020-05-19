James Taylor postpones concert at Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have postponed their visit to Wright State University until June 14.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.
Taylor’s record company said in a press release that if a fan is unable to attend the rescheduled date, for them to reach out to the point of purchase for information on refunds.
