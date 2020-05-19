James Taylor postpones concert at Wright State

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer James Taylor (L) and Kim Smedvig arrive at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute To Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have postponed their visit to Wright State University until June 14.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

Taylor’s record company said in a press release that if a fan is unable to attend the rescheduled date, for them to reach out to the point of purchase for information on refunds.