Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

(NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE) — Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to Rolling Stone.

The 71-year-old musician and Rock Hall of Famer described his symptoms as “really pretty mild.” He said he got tested after he started feeling ill and developed a cough and a temperature.

He stressed the importance of staying away from other people since so many could have the virus without showing symptoms, according to the magazine.

“So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” he says. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne says he’s uncertain when he contracted the virus but thinks it may have been during a recent visit to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit.