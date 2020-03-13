Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by: WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg is closing temporarily to visitors beginning Monday, March 16th due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a Jack Daniel’s spokesperson, distillery operations will continue as normal and their goal “is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus” to their employees, families, and the community.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

In addition, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will be closed temporarily.

Existing tour reservations before March 16 will be honored, and the closure to the public will remain in place until the health emergency is over. All tickets previously purchased for the affected dates are refundable.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS