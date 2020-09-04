Interim Health Director signs K-12 virus reporting order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himesof has signed an order outlining reporting of COVID-19 cases within 24 hours.

School staff is now asked to notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive test or a clinical diagnosis. The school is then expected to notify parents or guardians of the case in writing within 24 hours after receiving notification, providing as much information as possible without releasing sensitive health information. The school must also notify their local health department within 24 hours.

Templates will be available on the state coronavirus website.

Local health departments will report new and cumulative cases to the Ohio Department of Health every Tuesday beginning Sept. 15. The ODH will publish the data every Thursday.

You can read the full order here.