Interim Health Director signs K-12 virus reporting order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himesof has signed an order outlining reporting of COVID-19 cases within 24 hours.

School staff is now asked to notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive test or a clinical diagnosis. The school is then expected to notify parents or guardians of the case in writing within 24 hours after receiving notification, providing as much information as possible without releasing sensitive health information. The school must also notify their local health department within 24 hours.

Templates will be available on the state coronavirus website.

Local health departments will report new and cumulative cases to the Ohio Department of Health every Tuesday beginning Sept. 15. The ODH will publish the data every Thursday.

You can read the full order here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS