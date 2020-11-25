Interactive map: Find the zip codes in Dayton with the most COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The interactive map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio ZIP Codes as of Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Ohio’s top ZIP for coronavirus as of Tuesday, Nov. 24 is Marion County’s 43302, with 4,138 reported cases. 1,980 (48%) of those cases, however, are from inmates at Marion Correctional Institution and adjacent North Central Correction Complex, according to data as of Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
The second-highest is the “Unknown” category with 4,095 cases.
Use the interactive map below to search ZIP Codes. Note: For privacy reasons, Ohio does not release data for ZIP Codes with fewer than 100 people or fewer than five cases. Health advisory levels for each ZIP are the levels of that ZIP’s main county.
Of the top 10 ZIPs that have reported cases, Butler County is 8th on the list with 2,331 cases.
Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases
|Rank
|ZIP Code
|Cases
|Population
|Primary municipality and county
|1
|43302
|4,138
|54,023
|Marion, Marion
|2
|Unknown
|4,095
|3
|43201
|3,115
|33,455
|Columbus, Franklin
|4
|43146
|2,845
|12,275
|Orient, Pickaway
|5
|43068
|2,688
|55,225
|Reynoldsburg, Franklin
|6
|43229
|2,687
|53,693
|Columbus, Franklin
|7
|43228
|2,438
|54,362
|Columbus, Franklin
|8
|45011
|2,331
|71,451
|Hamilton, Butler
|9
|43026
|2,290
|62,169
|Hilliard, Franklin
|10
|43123
|2,250
|65,442
|Grove City, Franklin
Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents
|Rank
|ZIP Code
|Cases
|Per 1,000 residents
|Population
|Primary municipality and county
|1
|44687
|94
|341.82
|275
|Walnut Creek, Holmes
|2
|43146
|2,845
|231.77
|12,275
|Orient, Pickaway
|3
|44610
|32
|200
|160
|Berlin, Holmes
|4
|43456
|51
|175.26
|291
|Put-in-Bay, Ottawa
|5
|45899
|14
|127.27
|110
|Wren, Van Wert
|6
|45853
|156
|123.42
|1,264
|Kalida, Putnam
|7
|45876
|78
|110.64
|705
|Ottoville, Putnam
|8
|45350
|11
|103.77
|106
|North Star, Darke
|9
|44659
|14
|102.94
|136
|Mount Eaton, Wayne
|10
|43553
|14
|100.72
|139
|Pettisville, Fulton
The state’s dashboard allows users to filter the data by type of case (confirmed or probable); time period (cumulative, last two weeks or last 30 days); and choose to show total cases or cases per 100,000 residents.
