Interactive map: Find the zip codes in Dayton with the most COVID-19 cases

by: Ben Orner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The interactive map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio ZIP Codes as of Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Ohio’s top ZIP for coronavirus as of Tuesday, Nov. 24 is Marion County’s 43302, with 4,138 reported cases. 1,980 (48%) of those cases, however, are from inmates at Marion Correctional Institution and adjacent North Central Correction Complex, according to data as of Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The second-highest is the “Unknown” category with 4,095 cases.

Use the interactive map below to search ZIP Codes. Note: For privacy reasons, Ohio does not release data for ZIP Codes with fewer than 100 people or fewer than five cases. Health advisory levels for each ZIP are the levels of that ZIP’s main county.

Of the top 10 ZIPs that have reported cases, Butler County is 8th on the list with 2,331 cases.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases

RankZIP CodeCasesPopulationPrimary municipality and county
1433024,13854,023Marion, Marion
2Unknown4,095
3432013,11533,455Columbus, Franklin
4431462,84512,275Orient, Pickaway
5430682,68855,225Reynoldsburg, Franklin
6432292,68753,693Columbus, Franklin
7432282,43854,362Columbus, Franklin
8450112,33171,451Hamilton, Butler
9430262,29062,169Hilliard, Franklin
10431232,25065,442Grove City, Franklin
*As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents

RankZIP CodeCasesPer 1,000 residentsPopulationPrimary municipality and county
14468794341.82275Walnut Creek, Holmes
2431462,845231.7712,275Orient, Pickaway
34461032200160Berlin, Holmes
44345651175.26291Put-in-Bay, Ottawa
54589914127.27110Wren, Van Wert
645853156123.421,264Kalida, Putnam
74587678110.64705Ottoville, Putnam
84535011103.77106North Star, Darke
94465914102.94136Mount Eaton, Wayne
104355314100.72139Pettisville, Fulton
*As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

The state’s dashboard allows users to filter the data by type of case (confirmed or probable); time period (cumulative, last two weeks or last 30 days); and choose to show total cases or cases per 100,000 residents.

