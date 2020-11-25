Interactive map: Find the zip codes in Dayton with the most COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The interactive map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio ZIP Codes as of Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Ohio’s top ZIP for coronavirus as of Tuesday, Nov. 24 is Marion County’s 43302, with 4,138 reported cases. 1,980 (48%) of those cases, however, are from inmates at Marion Correctional Institution and adjacent North Central Correction Complex, according to data as of Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The second-highest is the “Unknown” category with 4,095 cases.

Use the interactive map below to search ZIP Codes. Note: For privacy reasons, Ohio does not release data for ZIP Codes with fewer than 100 people or fewer than five cases. Health advisory levels for each ZIP are the levels of that ZIP’s main county.

Of the top 10 ZIPs that have reported cases, Butler County is 8th on the list with 2,331 cases.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases

Rank ZIP Code Cases Population Primary municipality and county 1 43302 4,138 54,023 Marion, Marion 2 Unknown 4,095 3 43201 3,115 33,455 Columbus, Franklin 4 43146 2,845 12,275 Orient, Pickaway 5 43068 2,688 55,225 Reynoldsburg, Franklin 6 43229 2,687 53,693 Columbus, Franklin 7 43228 2,438 54,362 Columbus, Franklin 8 45011 2,331 71,451 Hamilton, Butler 9 43026 2,290 62,169 Hilliard, Franklin 10 43123 2,250 65,442 Grove City, Franklin *As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents

Rank ZIP Code Cases Per 1,000 residents Population Primary municipality and county 1 44687 94 341.82 275 Walnut Creek, Holmes 2 43146 2,845 231.77 12,275 Orient, Pickaway 3 44610 32 200 160 Berlin, Holmes 4 43456 51 175.26 291 Put-in-Bay, Ottawa 5 45899 14 127.27 110 Wren, Van Wert 6 45853 156 123.42 1,264 Kalida, Putnam 7 45876 78 110.64 705 Ottoville, Putnam 8 45350 11 103.77 106 North Star, Darke 9 44659 14 102.94 136 Mount Eaton, Wayne 10 43553 14 100.72 139 Pettisville, Fulton *As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

The state’s dashboard allows users to filter the data by type of case (confirmed or probable); time period (cumulative, last two weeks or last 30 days); and choose to show total cases or cases per 100,000 residents.