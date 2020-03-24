Instacart to hire 300,000 more workers

(CNN) – Instacart plans to hire hundreds of thousands of more workers. It comes as demand surges for grocery deliveries as millions of people stay hope to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The on-demand grocery startup said Monday it plans to hire 300 thousand “full-service shoppers,” who are treated as independent contractors.
That would more than double the company’s current workforce of full-service shoppers. The hiring would take place in North America over the next three months.
Instacart operates in 55 hundred cities in North America.
