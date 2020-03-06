Indiana, Pennsylvania both report first cases of coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Both Indiana and Pennsylvania have reported their first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to WTTV, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said the case involved a male individual who traveled to Boston and interacted with people who had been exposed to coronavirus. The individual, a Marion County, Indiana, resident, tested positive for the virus.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Friday confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel COVID-19 coronavirus in that state, reports WBRE.

One individual is an adult from Wayne County, Pennsylvania, and is currently in their home in isolation. The individual recently traveled to a country where COVID-19 is present.

The other individual is from an adult from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and is currently in their home in isolation. The individual recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present.

To date, there are nearly 100,000 cases worldwide, including more than 3,300 deaths.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.

Earlier Friday, the Ohio Department of Health announced it was opening a call center to answer questions regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.