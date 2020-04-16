Troy honors first responders and health care workers with siren salute

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – City of Troy Mayor Robin Oda organized a celebration for local first responders and healthcare workers on Tuesday evening, gathering Troy Police Department cruisers and trucks from the Troy Fire Department for a siren salute.

Vehicles gathered at the Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital and turned on their sirens as workers in the building came out to wave and salute first responders. Oda said they planned on doing another salute at Upper Valley Medical Center as well, but weren’t able to work out the logistics.

Workers were surprised when local police and fire vehicles poured into the parking lot and turned on their sirens, saluting healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Workers came out of the hospital clapping hands and waving to firefighters and police officers.

“We just wanted to give them a shout out,” Oda said. “It’s been tough (for all of them).”

Oda said fire calls in Troy have actually been down, but the COVID-19 outbreak has added another layer of concern to police and firefighters. Most are used to being in dangerous situations themselves, but due to the outbreak, they can bring the virus home to their families. Oda said she was glad to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had ordered for police, firefighters and EMTs to get as much warning as possible if they’re going to a scene to deal with a COVID-19 case.

“That’s another mental aspect to this,” Oda said. “It’s the first thing that comes to mind for them, whether they’re responding to a COVID-19 case. First responders are a special breed.”

Oda said while calls to the fire department are down, Upper Valley Medical Center has been busy.

“Because of Koester and Springmeade Nursing Homes, they’ve been slammed,” Oda said. “So they are very busy. But at the same time, there’s been other medical personnel on standby for weeks waiting for the big hit. It’s been hard on all of them.”

Oda warned people to come into the hospital if they believe they are having medical issues unrelated to COVID-19. She said she’s been told by local hospitals that people are waiting too long to get treated and it’s resulted in major problems.

“They may have serious needs, but they are trying to avoid going,” Oda said. “We heard two people this week, one needed a finger amputated and another a foot amputated because they waited too long to go to the hospital and get treated.”

Oda emphasized people having health problems should still go to the hospital, regardless of COVID-19 worries. Most people being treated for the virus are in isolated areas of the hospital.