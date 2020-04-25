St. Vincent Shelter needs sack lunches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gathering Church is working with St. Vincent Shelter to help provide food for its most vulnerable neighbors in the form of a sack lunch drop-off on Saturday, April 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Gathering asks that sack lunches consist of:
- One hearty ham sandwich
- A drink
- A salty snack and a sweet snack
- A proper date to ensure freshness
The drop-off will be at The Gathering where several members of the church will have cars waiting to collect the lunches from donors cars.
Click here for more information about what The Gathering is doing to help.
