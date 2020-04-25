St. Vincent Shelter needs sack lunches

Young volunteers from Lion’s Heart, a non-profit community service organization, prepare sack lunches for homeless people Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Dana Point, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gathering Church is working with St. Vincent Shelter to help provide food for its most vulnerable neighbors in the form of a sack lunch drop-off on Saturday, April 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Gathering asks that sack lunches consist of:

One hearty ham sandwich

A drink

A salty snack and a sweet snack

A proper date to ensure freshness

The drop-off will be at The Gathering where several members of the church will have cars waiting to collect the lunches from donors cars.

