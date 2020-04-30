Springboro’s ‘Loco 4 Local’ supports businesses

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WLWT) — Being a good neighbor has a familial meaning in Springboro.

Good friends, Jim Hollis and Pastor Steve Rudisill, created an online movement called Loco 4 Local that has come alive, WLWT reported.

“Jim knows that we both have a real love and heart for the Springboro community,” Rudisill told our partner station WLWT.

“Steve posted a video. It was hysterical. It was moving and I comment to him, and it was a matter of who could type fastest saying we should do something like this,” Hollis said.

Every post, shout out and challenge is a way to support Springboro heroes, business and community services. “Humanity is underrated. There’s a lot more good people than bad people and so you put some good out there, and you just kind of give some encouragement, it’s amazing how quickly that can spread,” Rudisill said.

Hollis even created local frontline trading cards to give credit where credit is due. “We just wanted to do small bios on nurses and postal workers and the police and firefighters and, you know, garbage man and you name it, just think people that are out there doing some cool stuff,” Hollis.

The group continues to grow. More and more people and businesses continue to be nominated, showing that support connects communities in a special way.

“These are the same people. These are the people the same people that have lovingly supported sports teams and churches and given freely and out of love to, to let our, our, our dreams happen, and it’s the least we could do is to kind of go back to them and make sure that they exist when this is over,” Rudisill said.