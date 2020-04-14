Springboro Schools fundraise for local community center

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Five Points Elementary PTO teamed up with Image Mark-It, a local printing/embroidering company located in downtown Springboro, to hold a fundraiser in support of the Springboro Community Assistance Center (SCAC).

The SCAC has been providing meals to families two days per week until the “stay at home” orders are lifted. It usually only provides 450 people free/reduced lunches within the school district. To help, the school is selling ‘Springboro Schools’ spirit wear to the community for two weeks, with all proceeds going to the SCAC.

In total, the #StayStrongSpringboro Fundraiser collected over $1,100, which the SCAC will use towards food and supplies for those families struggling during the quarantine.

Springboro Schools will continue to provide meals to those families in need. The SCAC will continue its food pick up services to families throughout the community.

Food pick up dates will be on the following days: