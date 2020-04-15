Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Sinclair, Wright State partner to give technology to students in need

In This Together Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Sinclair Community College


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College and Wright State University have partnered to provide laptops, smartphones and cameras to students from both institutions, allowing hundreds of students to stay in school and complete their education. 

Kimberly Collins, Program Director for University Partnerships at Sinclair College, said in a press release that ensuring student success is what is most important, and this partnership with Wright State helps students stay on track in completing their education with minimal interruption as a result of the pandemic.

The technology loan program was launched by Wright State’s Computing and Telecommunications office (CaTS) to help students, faculty and staff with remote-delivery classes and off-site work.

Sinclair College partnered with Wright State to create a process that provides students from both institutions access to technology that is critical to helping them succeed in their online classes. To date, nearly 300 pieces of equipment have been checked out, including more than 200 laptops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS