Sinclair, Wright State partner to give technology to students in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College and Wright State University have partnered to provide laptops, smartphones and cameras to students from both institutions, allowing hundreds of students to stay in school and complete their education.
Kimberly Collins, Program Director for University Partnerships at Sinclair College, said in a press release that ensuring student success is what is most important, and this partnership with Wright State helps students stay on track in completing their education with minimal interruption as a result of the pandemic.
The technology loan program was launched by Wright State’s Computing and Telecommunications office (CaTS) to help students, faculty and staff with remote-delivery classes and off-site work.
Sinclair College partnered with Wright State to create a process that provides students from both institutions access to technology that is critical to helping them succeed in their online classes. To date, nearly 300 pieces of equipment have been checked out, including more than 200 laptops.
