MCSO donates lunch to local emergency room staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Flying Pizza, Dr. Lokai from the Suburban Veterinary Clinic and Fricker’s to provide lunch for local health care workers Tuesday, April 14.
Food was provided to emergency room staff at Miami Valley Hospital Austin Boulevard, Southview Medical Center and Dayton Children’s South.
