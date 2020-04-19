Mayor Whaley asks Dayton to ‘Strive for Five’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is asking that everyone “Strive for Five,” or find and check-in with five people every day for 30 days.

Ohio’s “Strive for Five Challenge” was spearheaded by the The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Board of Lorain County and was developed by the New York Coalition for Behavioral Health.

Whaley and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) both urge people to reach out to neighbors and loved ones, especially those who may have underlying mental health or substance abuse issues.

Click here to access the MHAS website and read more on Ohio’s “Strive for Five Challenge.”