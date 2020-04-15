Jeff Ruby Foundation donates $50,000 to restaurant relief funds

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Jeff Ruby Foundation donated $50,000 to restaurant worker relief funds Wednesday, April 15, in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

To support restaurant workers in Cincinnati, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville, the Jeff Ruby Foundation has donated $40,000 to the LEE Initiative’s Restaurant Relief Program, which launched in Louisville on March 17 offering furloughed restaurant workers to-go meals each night as well as grocery items such as diapers, toilet paper and baby food.

Also in Ohio, the Jeff Ruby Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Ohio Restaurant Association’s Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

“Once the state mandates were ordered to shutter all in-restaurant dining, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment made the painful decision to furlough 600 of its service and culinary staff,” said Britney Ruby Miller, President of the restaurant group in a press release. “We have been collaborating closely with the National and Ohio Restaurant Associations to help navigate these unchartered waters and ensure we’re able to bring back each of our employees as quickly as possible.”

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment has also donated more than 2,000 pounds of beef, chicken and sides purchased for the Jeff Ruby Steaks in Florence, KY, which was canceled on March 14 due to COVID-19, to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Nashville.