Historic Clifton Mill gets anonymous donation

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A generous, and anonymous, person has donated part of their stimulus check to the Historic Clifton Mill to help pay its employees who were laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In its post, a spokesperson for the mill thanks the anonymous donor for supporting its staff while many are struggling.
Clifton Mill is known for its “Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill” light display during the holidays, as well as being one of the largest water-powered gristmills still standing today.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.