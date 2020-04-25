Historic Clifton Mill gets anonymous donation

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A generous, and anonymous, person has donated part of their stimulus check to the Historic Clifton Mill to help pay its employees who were laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In its post, a spokesperson for the mill thanks the anonymous donor for supporting its staff while many are struggling.

Clifton Mill is known for its “Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill” light display during the holidays, as well as being one of the largest water-powered gristmills still standing today.