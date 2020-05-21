Gift card purchases to downtown Dayton businesses come with a bonus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) has launched the Downtown Dayton Gift Card Bonus Buy program, offering customers an incentive to support the small businesses community in downtown Dayton. The program is part of relief efforts to help downtown businesses navigate new operational constraints,

DDP said for every $25 gift card purchased through the program, the DDP will include an additional $15 bonus gift card (up to a maximum of 4 bonus cards per household) to spend at another downtown business.

“We know this has been an exceptionally tough year for our businesses and want to do everything we can to support them through this trying time,” said DDP President Sandra K. Gudorf. “For every gift card purchase made, that money will go directly back to our downtown businesses.”

This gift card purchase bonus campaign is a way to leverage the public’s support of their favorite participating downtown businesses while helping support and promote additional downtown businesses. The DDP has set up an online ordering system where customers select which participating business

they’d like to purchase a $25 gift card from. With each gift card selection, the DDP will offer a bonus $15 gift card to a surprise downtown business, up to a maximum of 4 bonus gift cards per household. All gift cards will be mailed to customers within 30 days of purchase.

More than 60 downtown businesses, including restaurants, coffee shops, salons, retailers, bars, and arts and entertainment venues are participating in the program. Gift cards can be purchased at www.DowntownDayton.org/BonusBuy beginning Thursday. The number of available bonus buy gift cards is limited, and the program will continue until the fund is exhausted.

“We have seen the tremendous support the Dayton community has already given to their favorite downtown establishments, and we hope our gift card bonus buy program will be another way patrons can show restaurants, bars, salons, and retail shops even more love,” Gudorf said. “The $15 bonus gift card will encourage downtown enthusiasts to explore new businesses, which further supports our mission at the DDP to promote our downtown in creative ways.”

The gift card program is one of several initiatives from the DDP and community partners in recent weeks targeted to assist consumer-based businesses, which have proven to be the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis. Last week the REOPEN Downtown Dayton grant program was announced, which is accepting applications until 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.

Those who wish to make bulk (more than four) gift card purchases, or companies that would like to donate to support the gift card bonus buy program should contact Laura Woeste at woeste@downtowndayton.org or call 937-224-1518 ext. 229.