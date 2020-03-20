Hundreds of employees laid off due to forced closures

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — In just the past 4 days in Ohio, more than 111,000 claims have been filed for unemployment benefits. The explosion in numbers comes after Governor Mike DeWine ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Last week during the same 4 day stretch, about 4,000 claims were filed.

For the first time in 20 years, owners of Square One Salon and Spa in Centerville, Brent Johnson and Josh Stucky, have been forced to layoff employees due to a lack of work.

According to Johnson, laying off his team has been tough, but with 4,000 clients across six locations every week it was the right thing to do.

“There was no way that we were seeing 4,000 healthy clients, I knew that in a week and I couldn’t put my people and their families at risk. So we made a collective ownership decision that we were going to put our people before our profits, period, end of story,” Johnson said.

At the close of business on Monday, he and his partner Stucky voluntarily made the decision to close their doors, leaving nearly 50 employees in Centerville alone to join the staggering number of Americans applying for unemployment.

“It’s been tough and scary but I’m so glad we did it. I slept that night through for the first time in a week,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the process of filing for unemployment has been a challenge because not all of his employees have access to a computer but he’s grateful that they’ll all be able to get assistance.